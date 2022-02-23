Mettalex (MTLX) Market Cap Reaches $693,102.88

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Mettalex has a market cap of $693,102.88 and approximately $325,071.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mettalex has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.12 or 0.06976957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,632.98 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049674 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

