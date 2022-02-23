MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. MFA Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of MFA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 7,610,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,558. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 31,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 869.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 100,452 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.