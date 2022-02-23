M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 239.60 ($3.26).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNG shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on M&G from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 237 ($3.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 217 ($2.95) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 86.60. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 182.95 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.46). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 208.38.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

