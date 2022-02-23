MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells $141,765.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $42.48. 5,206,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $65,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

