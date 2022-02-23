MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Raised by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises about 1.0% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.02. 113,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,998,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.