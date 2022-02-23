Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.01

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.01 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.60). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 92,867 shares trading hands.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.20) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

