Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Matthew W. Chapman Sells 1,000 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,716. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

