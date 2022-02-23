MicroMoney (AMM) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. MicroMoney has a market cap of $114,053.95 and approximately $134,841.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

