Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Private Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 3.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,309,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.11. The stock had a trading volume of 499,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,320,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

