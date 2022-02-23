Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Park National Corp OH’s 3rd Largest Position

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,675 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.6% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $143,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 444,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.10. 959,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,380,777. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.62. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

