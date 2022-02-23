Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.72% of Middlesex Water worth $48,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.47. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $121.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.