Millennium Management LLC Acquires 103,548 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 406.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.32% of EastGroup Properties worth $21,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $76,058,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

NYSE:EGP opened at $188.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.08. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

