Millennium Management LLC Acquires 63,051 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,097 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,051 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Associated Banc worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $193,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $238,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NYSE:ASB opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,345 shares of company stock valued at $570,793 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

