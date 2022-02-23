Millennium Management LLC Boosts Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 126.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,799 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.62% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $20,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 72,354 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at $696,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $132.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average of $133.21. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.79 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.