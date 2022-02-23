Millennium Management LLC Has $19.57 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,254 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 180,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $19,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $114,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,202.1% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

CTXS opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

