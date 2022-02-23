Millennium Management LLC Has $19.63 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.65% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $19,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

