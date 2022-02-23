Millennium Management LLC Has $21.53 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 186.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Steven Madden worth $21,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.