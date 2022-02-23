Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) by 984.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of DT Midstream worth $20,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,520,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,244,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

DTM opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.