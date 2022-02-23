Millennium Management LLC Purchases 564,085 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of People’s United Financial worth $21,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

