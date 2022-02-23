Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 154.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.59% of Methanex worth $20,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FIL Ltd raised its position in Methanex by 26.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Methanex by 46.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Methanex by 53.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth approximately $8,078,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2,803.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 235,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.77. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.