Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 490.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,257 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.49% of WNS worth $19,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in WNS by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in WNS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in WNS by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 958,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,436,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.