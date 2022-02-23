Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 915,810 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.64% of KB Home worth $21,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NYSE:KBH opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99. KB Home has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

