Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $24.48

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.48, but opened at $23.92. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 1,292 shares changing hands.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after buying an additional 60,902 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 169,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

