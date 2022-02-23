Mint Club Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last Week (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $2.24 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023980 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

