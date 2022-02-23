Minter Network Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and $5,926.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00160831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00200512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00043610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.29 or 0.06931036 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,500,292,869 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,083,302 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

