MintMe.com Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $30.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.16 million and $30.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,826.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.08 or 0.06968083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00284800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.81 or 0.00778814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00071480 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00399474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.40 or 0.00221042 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

