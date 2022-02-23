Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 17,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,003,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29.
Mirion Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MIR)
Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.
