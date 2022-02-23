Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 17,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,003,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,981,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,070,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,926,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,437,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,267,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MIR)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

