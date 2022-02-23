Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.45 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $22.38 or 0.00060729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00043190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.33 or 0.06929774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,980.53 or 1.00365771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 430,147 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

