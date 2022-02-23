Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $132,469.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 4% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $132,469.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $66.15 or 0.00178858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00043610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.29 or 0.06931036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,933.57 or 0.99866857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00046332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 93,446 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

