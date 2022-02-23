Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Down to $2.68

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.62. Missfresh shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 678 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.59.

Get Missfresh alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MF. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Missfresh during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Missfresh during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Missfresh during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Missfresh during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Missfresh during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.