Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.82

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 61960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $907.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth $14,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 173.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mission Produce by 392.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 391,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 175.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,294 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.