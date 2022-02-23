Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.00

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 50850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 82.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

