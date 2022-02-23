Mizuho Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $135.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.24% from the stock’s previous close.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 140.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $116.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $94.45 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

