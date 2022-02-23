MKM Partners Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $119.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TXRH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.
Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,408. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $110.75.
In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.