MKM Partners Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $119.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TXRH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,408. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

