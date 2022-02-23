MML Investors Services LLC Buys 12,669 Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.98% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000.

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

