MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $3,870,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $5,687,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $3,489,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $4,206,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SONY opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

