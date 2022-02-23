MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 35,492 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCB. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,813,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,750,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $7,522,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $7,363,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71.

