MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,636. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $297.40 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.86 and a 200-day moving average of $316.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

