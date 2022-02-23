MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 179,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,382,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Castellan Group acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,294,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $138.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.30. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.