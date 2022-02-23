MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,044 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

