MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,299 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

