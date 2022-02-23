MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 15,953 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,600,000 shares of company stock worth $206,998,600. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

