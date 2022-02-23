MML Investors Services LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.27.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.