Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 150,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,484,969 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $6.88.

MBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

