Mode Global (LON:MODE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Shares of Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 245497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.17).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.77. The firm has a market cap of £10.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

Get Mode Global alerts:

About Mode Global (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mode Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mode Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.