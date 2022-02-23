Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,459,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,331,000 after acquiring an additional 402,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.56.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $3,196,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,513 shares of company stock valued at $76,116,761. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

