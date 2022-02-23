Modus Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $287.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,380,777. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

