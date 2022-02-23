Modus Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 34.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

NYSE BX traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.05. 99,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.