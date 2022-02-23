Modus Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,412 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.
SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. 14,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,178. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.57.
