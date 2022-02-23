Modus Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.58. The stock had a trading volume of 294,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.74. The company has a market cap of $325.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

